D'Andre Swift News: Has 285 yards in last two games

Swift rushed 21 times for 73 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Panthers.

Swift had a one-yard touchdown run nullified by an illegal shift penalty in the second quarter and watched Roschon Johnson score from one yard out two plays later. Swift had another near-miss later in the first half when he was brought down on the 2-yard line at the end of a 42-yard catch, but this time he finished the drive off himself with a one-yard touchdown run two plays later. After posting 42 or fewer scrimmage yards in each of his first three games with the Bears, Swift has heated up with 285 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns over the last two games heading into a Week 6 matchup against the generous Jaguars defense in London.