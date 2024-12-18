Dane Belton Injury: Picks up knee injury

Belton (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

The third-year pro from Iowa tallied a career-best 15 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended across 59 defensive snaps in the Giants' Week 15 loss Ravens. However, it now appears he sustained a knee injury in the process. Belton's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can play in Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.