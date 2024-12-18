Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dane Belton headshot

Dane Belton Injury: Picks up knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 1:30pm

Belton (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

The third-year pro from Iowa tallied a career-best 15 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended across 59 defensive snaps in the Giants' Week 15 loss Ravens. However, it now appears he sustained a knee injury in the process. Belton's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can play in Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Dane Belton
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now