Dane Belton News: Drawing Week 10 start
Belton is slated to start at safety in Sunday's game against the Panthers in Munich, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Belton and Tyler Nubin will operate as New York's primary safeties with Jason Pinnock (abdomen) inactive for the first time this season. Through the first nine contests, Belton has tallied 14 tackles and one pass breakup while seeing the majority of his snaps on special teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now