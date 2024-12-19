Dane Belton News: Logs full practice Thursday

Belton (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Belton was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but he appears to be past the issue as he was able to log a full practice Thursday. Unless he suffers a setback, the third-year safety should be able to suit up against Michael Penix and the Falcons on Sunday. Belton is coming off a career-best 15-tackle performance against the Ravens this past Sunday.