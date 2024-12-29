Dane Belton News: Nabs first pickoff of campaign

Belton recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception, in Sunday's 45-33 Week 17 victory against Indianapolis.

The highlight of Belton's performance was an interception of Joe Flacco on New York's six-yard line on the Colts' first drive of the game. It was the third-year safety's first interception of the season and the fifth of his career. Belton also posted his second-highest tackle total of the season with his eight stops.