Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dane Belton headshot

Dane Belton News: Nabs first pickoff of campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Belton recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception, in Sunday's 45-33 Week 17 victory against Indianapolis.

The highlight of Belton's performance was an interception of Joe Flacco on New York's six-yard line on the Colts' first drive of the game. It was the third-year safety's first interception of the season and the fifth of his career. Belton also posted his second-highest tackle total of the season with his eight stops.

Dane Belton
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now