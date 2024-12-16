Dane Belton News: Racks up 15 stops vs. Ravens

Belton finished Sunday's 35-14 loss to Baltimore with 15 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one defensed pass.

It was a rough day for New York's defense as a whole, but Belton was active with a career-high 15 stops. Among the tackles was a fourth-quarter sack of backup Ravens QB Josh Johnson, which was the second sack of Belton's career. Belton started Sunday as a result of Tyler Nubin being lost of the season due to an ankle injury.