Dane Belton News: Shows improvement in third season

Belton recorded 56 tackles (28 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with six pass defenses (one of which was an interception) and a forced fumble over 17 games (six starts) during the 2024 campaign.

Belton began the season as a backup but ultimately made six starts, including the final four contests of the campaign. His tackle and defensed passes totals were career-high marks. Belton lost out to rookie Tyler Nubin on a chance for a starting role coming out of training camp, and he moved into the starting lineup at the conclusion of the campaign only when Nubin's season came to an early end due to an ankle injury. With that said, Belton did make positive strides when he got opportunities. Nubin was a standout as a rookie and should be healthy by the beginning of training camp, but Belton -- who will be in the final year of his rookie contract -- could be given an opportunity to earn a starting role opposite him if Jason Pinnock departs in free agency.