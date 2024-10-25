Dane Jackson Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Jackson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Jackson upgraded to limited work Friday after logging consecutive DNP's to begin the Panthers' week of practice, suggesting he's trending in the right direction. However, his doubtful designation indicates that his chances of suiting up in Week 8 remain minimal. If Jackson is sidelined as expected, expect Shemar Bartholomew to see increased work in Carolina's secondary.