Jackson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Jackson made his season debut in this past Sunday's loss to the Commanders, playing 51 percent of the Panthers' snaps on defense and making four combined tackles. Assuming the Pittsburgh product didn't aggravate the injury during the game, it's likely his DNP was more for maintenance purposes. However, his practice status Thursday or Friday could be worth monitoring ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the Broncos.