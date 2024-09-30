Dane Jackson Injury: Window will open
Jackson (hamstring) will be designated to return from IR this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was placed on IR before the start of the season and has missed the minimum four games of action. His designation to return will allow him to return to practice with the team, but that doesn't guarantee he'll return to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. More clarity on his potential return will likely have to wait until later in the week.