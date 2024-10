Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he gave himself a chance at returning for Week 5 after being a limited participant in all three practices. However, the 2020 seventh-round pick will have to wait until at least Week 6 against the Falcons on Oct. 13 to make his 2024 regular-season debut.