Dane Jackson News: Cut by Buffalo
The Bills released Jackson on Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson appeared in just three regular-season games for the Bills in 2025 while serving mostly on special teams. The 2020 seventh-rounder will look to join a team in need of a depth piece in the secondary who can also contribute on special teams.
Dane Jackson
Free Agent
