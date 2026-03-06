Dane Jackson headshot

Dane Jackson News: Cut by Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Bills released Jackson on Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson appeared in just three regular-season games for the Bills in 2025 while serving mostly on special teams. The 2020 seventh-rounder will look to join a team in need of a depth piece in the secondary who can also contribute on special teams.

