Dane Jackson headshot

Dane Jackson News: Joining Jags

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Jacksonville signed Jackson on Thursday.

Jackson was released by Buffalo back in March, but now he's getting a fresh start with his third different team in as many years. He only appeared in three games with the Bills in 2025, playing three snaps on defense and 28 snaps on special teams.

Dane Jackson
Jacksonville Jaguars
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