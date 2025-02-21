Dane Jackson News: Let go by Carolina

The Panthers released Jackson on Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson struggled in his first season with the Panthers, appearing in just nine games and recording 23 total tackles and two passes defended. The veteran cornerback's playing time decreased as the year progressed, as he played more than 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps just one time over his last five appearances, which suggests Carolina is prioritizing youth in the secondary heading into 2025. Jackson, who posted 96 total tackles and 17 passes defended over 30 regular-season games with the Bills from 2022 to 2023, will likely be picked up soon by a team in need of secondary help.