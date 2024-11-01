Dane Jackson News: Ready to rock
Jackson (hamstring) was removed from the Panthers' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
Jackson had been dealing with a hamstring issue that held him out of the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Broncos; however, being removed from Friday's injury report suggests he's completely past the issue. Expect the first-year Panther to serve as one of Carolina's top rotational cornerbacks in Week 9.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now