Dane Jackson headshot

Dane Jackson News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Jackson (hamstring) was removed from the Panthers' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

Jackson had been dealing with a hamstring issue that held him out of the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Broncos; however, being removed from Friday's injury report suggests he's completely past the issue. Expect the first-year Panther to serve as one of Carolina's top rotational cornerbacks in Week 9.

Dane Jackson
Carolina Panthers
