Dane Key headshot

Dane Key News: Links up with Broncos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Key signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Key was immediately productive at Kentucky as a freshman, producing a 37-519-6 line. He never meaningfully improved from there, however, as he topped out with a 47-715-2 line in his junior year before regressing to a 39-452-5 mark in his senior year at Nebraska. The 22-year-old has intriguing size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), but his 4.60 40-yard dash at his pro day was a bit disappointing. The Broncos' top-five wideout roles look locked up, meaning Key will need to flash in the offseason program and training camp to secure a roster spot.

Dane Key
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app