D'Angelo Ponds Injury: Eyeing return to practice
Ponds (calf) is nearing a return to the field according to head coach Aaron Glenn, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Glenn indicated that Ponds is getting closer to a return and expects him to be available for New York's Week 1 matchup against Tennessee after straining his calf on July 29. The rookie defensive back is in line to see a significant role in New York's secondary after being selected in the second round back in April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring D'Angelo Ponds See More
-
Dynasty Strategy
NFL Rookie Analysis: Nicholas Singleton 2026 Fantasy Outlook71 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock118 days ago
-
General NFL Article
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3124 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades140 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring D'Angelo Ponds See More