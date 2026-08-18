D'Angelo Ponds Injury: Eyeing return to practice

Ponds (calf) is nearing a return to the field according to head coach Aaron Glenn, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Glenn indicated that Ponds is getting closer to a return and expects him to be available for New York's Week 1 matchup against Tennessee after straining his calf on July 29. The rookie defensive back is in line to see a significant role in New York's secondary after being selected in the second round back in April.