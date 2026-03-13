D'Angelo Ross News: Staying in Cleveland

Ross signed a contract with the Browns on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ross opened the 2025 season on the Texans' practice squad and appeared in three games before being signed to the Browns' active roster in mid-November. He appeared in seven regular-season games for Cleveland and logged nine tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses while mostly serving on special teams. Ross will likely see most of his playing time on special teams in 2026, but his presence gives the Browns depth in the secondary.