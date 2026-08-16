Dani Dennis-Sutton headshot

Dani Dennis-Sutton Injury: Absent with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 4:23pm

Dennis-Sutton (illness) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The fourth-round rookie is set to be a key piece of the Packers' linebacker depth in 2026. If Dennis-Sutton cannot recover quickly from the illness, he could miss Friday's preseason contest against the Broncos.

Dani Dennis-Sutton
Green Bay Packers
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