Dani Dennis-Sutton Injury: Absent with illness
Dennis-Sutton (illness) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
The fourth-round rookie is set to be a key piece of the Packers' linebacker depth in 2026. If Dennis-Sutton cannot recover quickly from the illness, he could miss Friday's preseason contest against the Broncos.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dani Dennis-Sutton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dani Dennis-Sutton See More