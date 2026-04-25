Dani Dennis-Sutton headshot

Dani Dennis-Sutton News: Scooped up by Packers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 10:45am

The Packers selected Dennis-Sutton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 120th overall.

Dennis-Sutton boasts a production-filled career in his time at Penn State, compiling 42 tackles and 8.0 sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Nittany Lions. He backed that up with impressive numbers in the jumps, three-cone drills and the 40-yard dash, ranking in the 85th-plus percentile in each category. He'll need to hone his craft at the next level and doesn't sport the same level of explosiveness as some of the elite pass rushers, but he boasts adequate hand size and arm length to get on opposing offensive linemen. Dennis-Sutton will join fellow former Nittany Lion Micah Parsons as Green Bay adds depth in the pass-rushing room after trading away Rashan Gary during the offseason and getting lackluster production out of 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to date.

Dani Dennis-Sutton
Green Bay Packers
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