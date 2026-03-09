Daniel Bellinger News: Following Daboll to Tennessee

Bellinger is signing with the Titans, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports Monday.

Bellinger will be reunited with Brian Daboll, who is set to work as the offensive coordinator for the Titans after serving as the Giants' head coach from 2022 until his firing in 2025. Daboll's tenure in New York overlapped with Bellinger's four years with the Giants, during which the 2022 fourth-round pick accrued 88 catches for 934 yards and four touchdowns in 62 regular-season appearances. In Tennessee, Bellinger figures to contribute primarily as a blocker behind 2025 fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm (toe), while the status of free agent Chig Okonkwo is still up in the air.