Daniel Carlson News: Boots 54-yard FG in loss

Carlson converted both of his field-goal attempts and tacked on a pair of extra points in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Carlson booted a 54-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter, and he added a 32-yard make in the second half. He's accrued 23 total points over Las Vegas' last two games, but Carlson will be kicking without a roof for the first time since Week 5 when the Raiders head outdoors to Cincinnati in Week 9.