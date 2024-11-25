Fantasy Football
Daniel Carlson headshot

Daniel Carlson News: Buries four field goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos.

Carlson's impressive 13-point day was highlighted by a 53-yard boot to pull the Raiders within three points of the Broncos in the fourth quarter. He's now made 17 consecutive field-goal attempts dating back to Week 4, though a tough test awaits in Week 13 outdoors against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
