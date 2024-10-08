Daniel Carlson News: Makes 40-yard field goal Sunday

Carlson converted his only field-goal attempt and made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

Carlson connected from 40 yards to give the Raiders a 10-0 lead heading into the second quarter, but that would mark his final chance to put points on the board as the offense elected for a two-point conversion upon scoring late in the fourth quarter. It could be another low-scoring affair for this team in Week 6 against a stout Steelers defense.