Daniel Carlson News: Nails 52-yard FG on MNF

Carlson booted a 52-yard field goal to put the Raiders' first three points on the board early in the second quarter, but his extra-point attempt later in the fourth was blocked. This offense could benefit from quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (knee) potential return for a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, which would improve Carlson's outlook as a reliable kicking option.