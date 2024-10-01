Daniel Carlson News: Nails 52-yard field goal in win

Carlson made both of his field-goal attempts and converted a pair of extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns.

Carlson booted a 52-yarder through the uprights with less than three minutes remaining in the first half, improving to three of four on 50-plus yard attempts this season. Carlson carries the momentum from his eight-point effort into a Week 5 matchup on the road in the altitude against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.