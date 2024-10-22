Daniel Carlson News: Racks up 15 points in loss

Carlson converted all five of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

Carlson was the only Raider to put points on the board in this contest, rebounding from a slow Week 6 outing in which he attempted just one extra point all game against the Steelers. A tough test awaits for this Las Vegas offense with Gardner Minshew at the helm versus the Chiefs in Week 8, but Carlson remains steady when given the opportunity to boot it through the uprights.