Daniel Carlson News: Six-point effort Sunday

Carlson converted his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals.

Carlson still hasn't missed a field-goal attempt since Week 3, and an uninspiring Raiders offense that will likely feature either Gardner Minshew or Desmond Ridder at the helm following a Week 10 bye could struggle to score touchdowns against the Dolphins in Week 11.