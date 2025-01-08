Daniel Carlson News: Sixth in total FGM in 2024

Carlson converted both of his field-goal attempts and each of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Chargers.

Carlson added boots from 40 and 47 yards in the Raiders' season finale to close out his 2024 campaign with an 85 percent make rate on field-goal attempts, his lowest mark since 2019. He ultimately converted 34 of 40 FGA, notably remaining perfect from the 20-39 yard range on 21 total attempts, so his only misses came from 40-plus. He also contributed 23 extra points on 25 tries. Despite the slight dip in FG percentage, the soon-to-be 30-year-old continues to provide Las Vegas with one of the more reliable legs across the league as he enters the final year of his current contract with the team in 2025.