Daniel Carlson News: Zero FG attempts in Week 6 loss

Carlson converted his only extra-point try in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

The Raiders did not attempt a single field goal in a game for the first time this season Sunday, leaving Carlson with just one tally in the box score on an extra point that came after a three-yard Alexander Mattison rushing touchdown on the team's opening drive. Carlson could have more opportunities to put points on the board in a friendlier matchup against the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 7.