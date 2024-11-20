Fantasy Football
Daniel Ekuale Injury: Dealing with elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Ekuale was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an elbow injury, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Ekuale appears to have sustained an elbow injury in the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams, despite playing 40 total snaps (33 defensive and seven on special teams) and recording five total tackles. If the 29-year-old is unable to play through the issue in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Dolphins, expect Jeremiah Pharms to see additional work as one of the Patriots' top backup defensive ends.

