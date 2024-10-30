Fantasy Football
Daniel Ekuale Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Ekuale (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Ekuale likely sustained an abdomen injury in Patriots practice that forced him to miss Week 8's win over the Jets. However, Wednesday's limited session suggests he could return as soon as Week 9, when the Patriots face the Titans. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will provide the best indication of whether he can suit up Sunday.

Daniel Ekuale
New England Patriots
