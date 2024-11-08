Fantasy Football
Daniel Ekuale

Daniel Ekuale Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Ekuale (abdomen) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears.

Ekuale upgraded to full practice Friday after opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions, so it appears he's trending toward playing in Sunday's contest. However, if the Washington State product is unable to play through his abdomen issue, expect Jeremiah Pharms and Deatrich Wise to see increased snaps with New England's first-team defensive line.

Daniel Ekuale
New England Patriots
