Daniel Ekuale headshot

Daniel Ekuale News: Active for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Ekuale (abdomen) is absent from the Patriots' inactive list for Sunday's game against the Bears.

After missing the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets due to an abdominal injury, he was able to play through the issue against the Titans in Week 9. He opened the week with back-to-back limited practices but was upgraded to a full participant Friday, and the 30-year-old will suit up for Sunday's contest. Ekuale has logged a career-high 30 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over eight regular-season games.

Daniel Ekuale
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
