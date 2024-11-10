Daniel Ekuale News: Active for Week 10

Ekuale (abdomen) is absent from the Patriots' inactive list for Sunday's game against the Bears.

After missing the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets due to an abdominal injury, he was able to play through the issue against the Titans in Week 9. He opened the week with back-to-back limited practices but was upgraded to a full participant Friday, and the 30-year-old will suit up for Sunday's contest. Ekuale has logged a career-high 30 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over eight regular-season games.