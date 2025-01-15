Daniel Ekuale News: Career year in 2024

Ekuale recorded 52 total tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over 16 games in 2024.

The 31-year-old defensive lineman had the most productive season of his career with New England in 2024, surpassing his previous career high in total tackles by 38. Ekuale also played more than double his previous high for defensive snaps in a season (344 to 693), appearing in all but one of the Patriots' games. He's now set to hit unrestricted free agency after completing the final season of a two-year, $3.4 million deal with New England. Ekuale is expected to be an attractive target on the free-agent market for teams seeking interior defensive line help this offseason.