Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Daniel Ekuale headshot

Daniel Ekuale News: Good to go for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Ekuale (elbow) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Miami.

Ekuale started the week with consecutive limited practices, but he finished strong with a full session Friday and will suit up for Sunday's AFC East clash. Ekuale has logged 13 tackles (five solo) over his last three outings since returning from a one-game absence due to an abdomen injury.

Daniel Ekuale
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now