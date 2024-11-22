Daniel Ekuale News: Good to go for Week 12
Ekuale (elbow) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Miami.
Ekuale started the week with consecutive limited practices, but he finished strong with a full session Friday and will suit up for Sunday's AFC East clash. Ekuale has logged 13 tackles (five solo) over his last three outings since returning from a one-game absence due to an abdomen injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now