Daniel Faalele headshot

Daniel Faalele News: Follows Harbaugh on one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Faalele agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Giants.

Faalele reunites with head coach John Harbaugh and will provide competition for a starting role at offensive guard with New York. A 2022 fourth-round pick, Faalele started 35 of his 66 regular-season appearances across four years in Baltimore.

Daniel Faalele
New York Giants
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