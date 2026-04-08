Daniel Faalele News: Follows Harbaugh on one-year deal
Faalele agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Giants.
Faalele reunites with head coach John Harbaugh and will provide competition for a starting role at offensive guard with New York. A 2022 fourth-round pick, Faalele started 35 of his 66 regular-season appearances across four years in Baltimore.
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