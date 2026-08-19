Daniel Faalele News: Moves to Jacksonville
The Jaguars acquired Faalele from the Giants in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection.
Faalele signed with the Giants on a one-year deal in April, following coach John Harbaugh as he transitioned from the Ravens. The offensive guard has now been dealt to the Jaguars, who likely picked up Faalele as a replacement for Patrick Mekari (back) while he recovers from his back surgery. The 2022 fourth-round pick has appeared in 66 regular-season games, starting in 35 of those contests.
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