Daniel Faalele News: Moves to Jacksonville

The Jaguars acquired Faalele from the Giants in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection.

Faalele signed with the Giants on a one-year deal in April, following coach John Harbaugh as he transitioned from the Ravens. The offensive guard has now been dealt to the Jaguars, who likely picked up Faalele as a replacement for Patrick Mekari (back) while he recovers from his back surgery. The 2022 fourth-round pick has appeared in 66 regular-season games, starting in 35 of those contests.