Daniel Grzesiak Injury: Put on practice squad injured list

The Buccaneers placed Grzesiak on their practice squad injured list Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Grzesiak joined Tampa Bay's organization in May as an undrafted free agent and hasn't yet seen regular-season NFL action. He's ineligible to play for the team's next four games this season, which means Grzesiak could suit up only if the Buccaneers make it to the Super Bowl.