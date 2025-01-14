Daniel Grzesiak News: Inks deal with Tampa Bay
The Bucs signed Grzesiak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
The linebacker was placed on the Bucs' practice-squad injured list with an undisclosed injury Dec. 31. Signed as an undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati last May, Grzesiak is still looking to make his regular-season NFL debut. He'll compete for a roster spot this upcoming offseason.
