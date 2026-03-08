Daniel Hardy News: Inks new deal with Chicago
The Bears re-signed Hardy to a two-year, $4.97 million contract Sunday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Hardy was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this week but will now stick in Chicago through the 2027 campaign. The 27-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, logging 22 tackles (seven solo) as a core special teams player for Chicago.
