Daniel Hardy headshot

Daniel Hardy News: Inks new deal with Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Bears re-signed Hardy to a two-year, $4.97 million contract Sunday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Hardy was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this week but will now stick in Chicago through the 2027 campaign. The 27-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, logging 22 tackles (seven solo) as a core special teams player for Chicago.

