Daniel Jackson News: Expected to join Texans

Jackson is slated to sign with the Texans as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jackson was the clear top receiver at Minnesota over his fourth and fifth seasons, combining for 1,694 yards and 12 touchdowns over two years. He's more of a technician than an explosive athlete, as he measured in at 5-foot-11, 193 pounds and ran a 4.63 40-yard dash at his pro day. Despite the below-average speed, he hauled in 14 catches for 20-plus yards in 2024. He'll aim to earn a depth role in a crowded Texans receiver room.