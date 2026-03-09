Daniel Jones headshot

Daniel Jones Injury: Colts want long-term deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Indianapolis is working toward a long-term deal with Jones (Achilles), who is currently slated to play out the 2026 season on the one-year transition tag, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Colts kicked off the NFL's legal tampering period Monday by signing impending free agent wideout Alec Pierce to a massive four-year, $114 million contract extension, giving the team room to now fully prioritize negotiations with Jones. Indianapolis and the quarterback will have until July 15 to work out a potential multi-year extension, as after that deadline Jones will be locked into a one-year, fully guaranteed $37.83 million salary for 2026. Jones is allowed to negotiate with other teams while under the transition tag, though the Colts will retain the right to match any offers. The soon-to-be 29-year-old signal-caller was enjoying a career year as Indianapolis' starting quarterback in 2025 before suffering a season-ending right Achilles tear in Week 14.

Daniel Jones
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Jones See More
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs
Author Image
Jim Coventry
3 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent QBs & RBs
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent QBs & RBs
Author Image
Jim Coventry
7 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
18 days ago