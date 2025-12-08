Jones underwent an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's loss to the Jaguars with an Achilles injury, and it was confirmed that he is dealing with a setback that will bring an end to his season. A timeline for his recovery was not provided, but his absence will almost certainly be measured in months. Sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard replaced Jones in Sunday's contest, and both Anthony Richardson (orbital) and Brett Rypien could be in the mix for snaps, though Richardson is on injured reserve and Rypien currently resides on the practice squad.