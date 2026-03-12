Daniel Jones Injury: Extension official

The Colts officially signed Jones (Achilles) to a two-year contract extension Thursday,

Jones' contract not only provides an extra year of security with Indianapolis beyond the transition tag, that was initially extended to him, but it gives him a base salary of $50 million for 2026, per Brigid Kennedy of SI.com, $12.2 million above the tag amount even before including his $6 million in incentives. The 28-year-old said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he's fully recovered from the broken left fibula injury he dealt with in 2025 and that he's "making good progress with the rehab" from the right Achilles he suffered in December, as Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. Jones said his goal is to "be back by Week 1 and ready to go," but it's far from a sure thing that he will be fully cleared for the start of the regular season, given the severe nature of his injury. Second-year quarterback Riley Leonard would be a candidate to start the year if Jones isn't ready to kick off there regular season, as Anthony Richardson (eye) is actively seeking a trade away from Indianapolis.