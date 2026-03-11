Daniel Jones headshot

Daniel Jones Injury: Finalizing two-year deal with Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 8:24am

Jones (Achilles) and the Colts are finalizing terms on a two-year, $88 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Indianapolis assigned Jones the one-year, $37.83 transition tag March 3 and on Monday worked out a four-year, $114 million contract extension with WR Alec Pierce. Now, as the team had hoped all along, both offensive playmakers will remain in house on long-term deals. As a necessary move to clear up cap space for both contracts, the team agreed to terms Monday on a deal that sends wideout Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh. Jones is currently working his way back from a season-ending right Achilles tear suffered Week 14 of his breakout 2025 campaign, and while it's possible he could be ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, the team may invest in backup depth beyond Riley Leonard, given that Anthony Richardson (eye) has requested a trade.

Daniel Jones
Indianapolis Colts
