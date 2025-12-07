Jones suffered a non-contact lower-leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 36-19 loss to Jacksonville, and he is now likely slated to miss the remainder of the season as a result. The quarterback was in the midst of a resurgent campaign with Indianapolis, but it unfortunately appears headed toward a premature end. Riley Leonard replaced Jones at quarterback in Week 14, but Anthony Richardson (orbital) could be in the picture as well to start for the Colts when\/if he's able to return to action.