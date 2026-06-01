Daniel Jones Injury: Progresses to 7-on-7 drills

Jones (Achilles) is participating in 7-on-7 drills Monday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

After participating in individual drills the previous week, Jones has progressed to team drills at OTAs. He's 176 days removed from tearing his Achilles, and Jones' ability to ramp up his activity level at OTAs suggests he remains on track to conclude his recovery in time to take the field in Week 1 against the Ravens on Sept. 13.