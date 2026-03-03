Daniel Jones headshot

Daniel Jones Injury: Receives transition tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

The Colts are extending Jones (Achilles) the transition tag Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The transition tag allots Jones a one-year, fully guaranteed $37.83 million salary for 2026 and allows him to negotiate with other teams, though Indianapolis retains the right to match any offer sheet. Jones carries a 6-to-8 month recovery timetable for surgery undergone mid-December to address a season-ending right Achilles tear, so he could be ready for the start of training camp in July. Across 13 regular-season appearances in 2025, his Colts debut, Jones completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards and a 19:8 TD:INT while also adding 45 carries for 164 yards and five scores. Jones was on pace for a definitive career year, though a fibula injury suffered Week 10 hampered his production even prior to his Achilles tear. Elsewhere at quarterback for Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson (eye) has requested and received permission to seek a trade.

