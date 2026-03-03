Daniel Jones Injury: Receives transition tag
The Colts are extending Jones (Achilles) the transition tag Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The transition tag allots Jones a one-year, fully guaranteed $37.83 million salary for 2026 and allows him to negotiate with other teams, though Indianapolis retains the right to match any offer sheet. Jones carries a 6-to-8 month recovery timetable for surgery undergone mid-December to address a season-ending right Achilles tear, so he could be ready for the start of training camp in July. Across 13 regular-season appearances in 2025, his Colts debut, Jones completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards and a 19:8 TD:INT while also adding 45 carries for 164 yards and five scores. Jones was on pace for a definitive career year, though a fibula injury suffered Week 10 hampered his production even prior to his Achilles tear. Elsewhere at quarterback for Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson (eye) has requested and received permission to seek a trade.
-
NFL Barometer
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent QBs & RBsYesterday
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison7 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?12 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?15 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More20 days ago