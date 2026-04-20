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Daniel Jones Injury: Team optimistic about Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Jones (Achilles) is progressing well and added that the club is shooting for the QB to be ready to play by Week 1 of the upcoming season, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Palmer notes that the Colts aren't putting a timeline on Jones' return to game action, but Ballard's comments indicate that the signal-caller could be ready from the outset of the campaign. Ballard said that Jones is currently throwing and moving and is in a "really good spot," echoing the viewpoint the QB shared on The Pat McAfee Show in mid-March. Indianapolis placed the transition tag on Jones in early March before signing him to a two-year deal less than two weeks later, making it clear that the organization views him as a central part of the team's future.

Daniel Jones
Indianapolis Colts
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